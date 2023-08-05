Tributes
Police continue search for 3rd suspect involved in violent kidnapping, robbery in Kahala

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:03 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search continues for a 3rd suspect involved in a violent kidnapping and robbery in Kahala, said Honolulu Police officials.

Honolulu officials said the incident occurred on July 27 when the suspect, along with 28-year-old Atapana Ulufale and 29-year-old Jessica Houtz, carjacked a man at gunpoint and forced the victim into the trunk of his car.

Officials say they let him go six hours later but stole his vehicle and belongings.

HPD says Ulufale and Houtz were found on Wednesday, still driving that stolen vehicle.

Officials say they’ve both been charged with robbery and kidnapping.

HPD says Ulufale’s bail is set at $500,000, and Houtz’s is at $75,000.

This story may be updated.

