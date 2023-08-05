North Shore residents roll up their sleeves to clean up deteriorating sand burritos from the beach

SUNSET BEACH, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a battle that constantly rages between the surf and the sand. But some of the weapons against the waves are causing some collateral damage, and some North Shore residents have taken it upon themselves to try to reduce that damage -- by hand.

“We walk along here, and nobody could get by all the fabric from the burritos, which was streaming out into the ocean,” said longtime Rocky Point resident Jim Blattau.

Blattau is referring to sand burritos, which along with other erosion mitigation measures like tarps, have been put up by property owners.

Every single one is technically illegal because the state let the three-year emergency permits expire.

“Nobody was going to clean it up,” Blattau said.

Many of the burritos fall apart, especially during the big winter swells.

“It deteriorates. It gets into the ocean. It falls apart,” said Pupukea resident Denise Antolini. “It wraps around people’s legs. It gets into our sand.”

“Over the last years there’s been several events, and pretty much everything that was put in, ends up in the ocean,” said Randy Myers, another Rocky Point resident.

“It goes out a couple hundred yards, and it’s just underwater, floating around,” said Blattau. “The turtles get tangled up.”

“Literally with hand tools, knives and whatever we had, just literally cut up any loose fabric and remove it and get it off the beach,,” said Antolini.

Blattau, Myers and Antolini were among some 25 area residents -- including some of the homeowners that were technically in violation -- who took advantage of the small summer surf and this week’s extreme low tides.

They hauled away four truckloads of the deteriorating fabric, which was not an easy task.

The DLNR says starting in 2003, property owners were issued three year permits to use burritos to protect their homes.

“These structures were never designed to last loner than three years, much less be a permanent solution. So they do degrade. They do collapse and fail,” said Michael Cain, administrator of the state Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands.

A few permits were extended but the ones on the North Shore have expired. Cain said his office has issued enforcement notices to 15 property owners for alleged violations. The fines can start at $15,000.

“Currently, the permits for burritos on the North Shore are expired, so we do not consider them legal structures and are pursuing violation cases against the landowners,” Cain said.

“If they put it in there, they should be coming down and taking care of it,” Myers said about property owners. “Whether it’s legal or not or whatever is beside the point. We don’t want it in the ocean.”

So this small band of residents will keep on cutting away before the winter.

“We’ll wait for the next low tide, and cut some more,” Blattau said.

