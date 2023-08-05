Man, 22, injured following single-motorcycle crash in Kahala

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 22-year-old man was badly hurt after losing control of his motorcycle in Kahala Friday night, according to Honolulu police.

HPD said they believe he was speeding on the H-1 going east at about 9 p.m., just after the Waialae off-ramp.

Officials say he apparently sideswiped a car, which sent him into a car in another lane.

Authorities say after he was ejected onto the roadway, police say he was run over.

