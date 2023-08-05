Korean flavors star in new buffet at Hyatt Regency Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Buffet at Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa Hotel is back with a Korean twist.

Chef de Cuisine Joe Almoguera joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to showcase some of the new offerings, including Korean BBQ with prime cuts like pork belly, beef bulgogi, and kalbi.

The buffet also includes fresh seafood like whole fish, steamed crab legs, sushi, sashimi, oysters, shrimp, and other classics.

The buffet is located on the third floor at the Diamond Head Tower and opens daily for dinner from 5-9:30 p.m. Kama’aina enjoy a 15% discount. Reservations are recommended.

For more information, visit hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/hyatt-regency-waikiki-beach-resort-and-spa/hnlrw/dining.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.