Investigation underway after card skimmers found at several Hawaii grocery store locations

Times Beretania, Kaimuki, Aiea, Mililani and Kunia were also uncovered to have credit card skimmers on their self-checkout registers.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:37 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Self-checkout registers at six different Times Supermarkets location have been involved in a potential data breach of customers’ information, officials said.

On July 27, the company identified credit card skimmers on self-checkout registers at the Kahala location, according to a Thursday news release.

An investigation was launched to determine the nature and scope of the data breach.

Within that investigation, five more locations were found to have been part of the incident.

Times Beretania, Kaimuki, Aiea, Mililani and Kunia were also found to have credit card skimmers on their self-checkout registers.

Times said the unauthorized actors “may have obtained access to certain personal information.”

Credit card numbers, security codes, card expiration dates, names and addresses may have been compromised. However, the company said has no evidence that any information has been misused.

The company strongly encourages potentially affected customers to review their account statements, monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity and remain vigilant against identity theft and fraud incidents.

“QSI takes the privacy and security of the information in our care seriously. We appreciate your business and offer our sincerest apology that this unfortunate incident occurred,” Times President Kazuhiro Matsumoto said.

For more on the potential breach, call (808) 973-4800, ext. 154, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.

