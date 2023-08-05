Investigation launched after body discovered in Hilo river

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating after a body was found on the edge of the Wailoa River in Hilo.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday, authorities said they responded to a report of a body in shallow water near the makai side of the river’s edge.

South Hilo patrol officers, Hawaii Fire Department personnel and DOCARE officers said they located the lifeless body in the area between the Kamehameha Statue and the Ironworks Building, just upstream from the Wailoa Small Boat Harbor.

Officials said the victim has been tentatively identified as a 64-year-old Hilo man. However, positive identification is pending, and police are withholding his identity until notification of next of kin.

Police said the victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled for early next week to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This story will be updated.

