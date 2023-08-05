HPD searching for pack of thieves after string of break-ins, robberies in Kakaako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for a pack of thieves that broke into multiple stores in Kakaako early Friday morning, said Honolulu Police Department.

HPD says as many as eight people shattered windows and damaged doors within SALT at about 4 a.m. yesterday.

The businesses hit included 7Gradi Gelato, Insomnia coffee shop, Paiko Florist, and the restaurant Taco’ako.

“A group of people kind of tore through the whole area of parking on the street over here, jumped out, and started ransacking the stores,” said Casey Regan, the Manager of Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room.

“They’re just throwing things at the windows. Then tried to come this way through our areas but ran out of ammunition the way it looks.”

Many shop owners and community members felt violated by the break-in.

“In a way, we feel a little violated, you know, it’s just unfortunate that this happened. But you know, we still have to keep going; the show must go on,” said Melina Hicks, a Florist and Designer at Paiko Florist.

HPD has not released any descriptions of the suspects.

But if you have any information, call Crimestoppers at (808)955-8300.

This story may be updated.

