‘HNN Countdown to Kickoff’: Mililani unveils new turf and looks to make strides in 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a semifinal exit in last year’s state playoffs, the Mililani football team is more energized than ever to get back on the field.

The Trojans spent the summer installing a brand new turf field and track just in time for kickoff in 2023.

While the field looks different, much of Mililani’s formula will stay the same. They look to reignite their high powered offense with the return of quarterback Kini McMillan who missed the playoffs last year due to a lower leg injury.

“Having Kini is a big plus for us.” Head coach Rod York told Hawaii News Now. “We’ve got to do a better job protecting him and making sure he stays healthy and he’s changed his training regimen too.”

McMillan was McMoney last year, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns.

“Honestly, that lit a match under me, but I just want to stay healthy this season and play for my teammates.” McMillan said.

On the other side of the ball, don’t sleep on their defense who quietly put up a good body of work last year.

“Mililani is always known for the offensive prowess and the great athletes, but we’ve always rested our hat on our defense no matter what year it was.” York said.

The unit is looking to open some eyes in 2023.

“Defense wins championships at the end of the day.” Linebacker Elton Saole-Sue said. “This season, you know, our defense, people sleep on us a lot, they talk about our offense, but you got to watch out because we got a lot of dogs, a lot of hammahs.”

The Trojans fell in the semifinals of last year’s Open playoffs to Punahou and will get their chance at redemption when the Buff ‘N Blu come to John Kauinana stadium to open the season.

That game is set for August 12th.

