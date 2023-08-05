Hawaii’s largest public workers union objects to state’s hazard pay survey

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Earlier this week, the state sent this letter to its executive branch employees with roughly 8,300 HGEA members. The state is giving workers a month to fill out a survey of their hours between March 4, 2020 and March 25, 2022.

The letter obtained by Hawaii News Now was from the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. It said “DHRD (Department of Human Resources Development) is collecting detailed information to project the potential impact of Temporary Hazard Pay.”

“Worksheets may be considered in addressing the issue of Temporary Hazard Pay during the period of Former Governor Ige’s Emergency Proclamations,” the letter added.

“We raised strong objections and concerns to it that were ignored,” said Randy Perreira, Executive Director, Hawaii Government Employees Association.

The survey has “no bearing on determining any hazard pay employees are entitled to – that will be determined by the grievance process,” he added.

Labor attorney Ted Hong says the state’s letter doesn’t reassure workers there would be no discipline if their worksheet and payroll records don’t match.

“I would be extremely concerned about completing this because they have the payroll records,” said Hong.

“Now over a year and a half later, the state is asking them to resurrect, jog their memory about what hours,” he said.

Last year, an arbiter ruled 1,300 HGEA members who work for Maui County would be entitled to 25% temporary hazard pay during the pandemic.

“The favorable decisions we have received in other cases suggest that we have a compelling argument against the state,” said Perreira.

It’s unclear how much the hazard pay could cost the state. Hawaii News Now sent questions to the Department of Human Resources Development and is waiting for responses.

Corky Gallagher, a former union agent, says he’s ‘outraged’ covid issues are still lingering.

“You have the fog of covid, but you also have the fog of politics,” he added.

