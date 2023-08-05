Tributes
Hawaii National Guard soldiers get battlefield preparation in intense, 3-week training

More than 2,000 soldiers with the Hawaii Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Brigade Combat team are on their way home after extensive training in Louisiana.
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now) - Any soldier who has spent time at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Johnson, Louisiana will tell you that the training there is about as close as you can get to a battlefield.

And this summer, thousands of Hawaii Army National Guard members learned that first-hand.

The 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) put three weeks of training in at Fort Johnson.

“We were very fortunate as the 29th BDE to be able to do this,” said Col. David Hatcher, commander of the 29th IBCT. “Out here, at JRTC, it’s really not a simulation of combat but a replication of combat operations.”

Being “in the box” at JRTC is definitely not easy. Officials say it’s designed to prepare a soldier for armed conflict. “We fight against a unit that is stationed here and that is their job,” Hatcher said.

“There job is to fight against the rotational units that come through here.”

Soldiers on both sides of the exercise are equipped with sensory equipment and engaged in a large-scale force on force scenario. The MILES gear helps commanders teach their troops to meet their battlefield objectives.

The training is also designed to help soldiers remain alive.

Hatcher says the Hawaii brigade was successful in meeting its training goals.

“We didn’t come to JRTC to get soldiers good at going to JRTC. We came to JRTC to prepare our soldiers for what may be the worst day of their life,” he said.

Spc. Leo Amby, a soldier from Lanai, says while the training was intense it was well worth it.

“I think it’s important for the Hawaii Army National Guard to come to Ft. Johnson, Louisiana to train because it helps us refine our basic Soldier skills,” said Amby.

