Hawaii Island work furlough inmate missing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are looking for a work furlough inmate who failed to return Friday afternoon.

Authorities are looking for Michael Saragosa-Galon, who didn’t return to Hale Nani Reintegration Center in Panaewa as instructed.

Officials say the 28-year-old is serving time for a drug charge, but he also faces an escape charge.

He’s 6 foot tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Call 911 if you spot him.

