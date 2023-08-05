Tributes
FCC slaps scammers who made incessant car warranty robocalls with ‘record-breaking’ fine

With the new $300 million fine in place, the FCC says there has been a 99% reduction in the...
With the new $300 million fine in place, the FCC says there has been a 99% reduction in the number of robocalls made.(Arizona's Family)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:51 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Federal Communications Commission has issued a “record-breaking” fine aimed at targeting the largest robocalling operation its investigators have seen.

According to a news release, the FCC issued a fine of $300 million to scammers accused of placing auto warranty calls to over 500 million phone numbers during a three-month span in 2021.

The FCC said the robocalls also masked where the actual calls were coming from, tricking potential victims into picking up their phones. With the fine, the FCC says there’s been a 99% reduction in the number of calls made.

A robocall investigation partnership between the FCC and Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez was also announced in addition to the fine. The new partnership will investigate spoofing and robocall scam campaigns.

