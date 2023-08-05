Tributes
DOH reports 2 travel-related cases of dengue virus in Hawaii

The Health Department said personnel are conducting inspections and are working to reduce mosquito activity in areas of suspected or confirmed dengue.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said it has received two reports of travel-related dengue cases in Hawaii.

Officials said one of the cases was reported on Kauai County and the other in Hawaii County.

DOH said both cases were in individuals who had recently traveled to countries where dengue is commonly found. Dengue virus is spread from person to person by mosquitos.

The last confirmed case of locally-acquired dengue in the state was in 2016.

The Health Department said personnel are conducting inspections and are working to reduce mosquito activity in areas of suspected or confirmed dengue.

While Hawaii is home to the type of mosquitos that can carry dengue, officials said the disease is not established in the islands and cases are currently only seen in travelers.

Meanwhile, health officials said reducing mosquito populations lowers the chances of dengue being transmitted to other people.

DOH urges residents to eliminate breeding sites around their homes by simply pouring out containers of standing water. Common places include buckets, water catching plants, small containers, planters, rain barrels or even cups left outside.

