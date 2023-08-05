Comic Con Honolulu celebrates cosplay, artists, ‘nerd fandom’ this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Comic Con Honolulu is underway at the Hawaii Convention Center, with a full weekend of cosplay, E-sports, celebrity meet-and-greets, and sessions with more than 100 local and mainland artists in animation, comic books and more.

Some of the special guests: the cast and creator of Owl House, Princess Bride’s Cary Elwes, Futurama’s Billy West, Star Trek’s Wil Wheaton, Comic Legend Mark Waid, and Jason Latour who created the popular Spider-Gwen.

Comic Con Honolulu comes from the folks who organize Kawaii Kon, Hawaii’s largest fan event focused on Japanese anime and music.

Organizer Angel Rumbaoa and artist Jimmy Ishizaki, aka Jimmy Sparrow, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the event.

Ishizaki is from Lanai and moved to Oahu for school, pursuing a passion for art and animation. He eventually grew into a business selling his artwork, which blend his favorite anime, comic, and pop culture designs with Hawaii culture. His artwork can also be seen on products made by local company, Snack Addicted, where he also works as a graphic designer.

Comic Con also works with local universities and high schools to host E-sports competitions and exhibitions.

For more information, visit comicconhonolulu.com.

