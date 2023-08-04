Tributes
Visitor from California dies after being pulled from waters off Kauai

Kauai Police HNN
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:22 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police said a man visiting from California has died after being pulled from waters off Poipu Beach on Thursday.

Officials identified the man as 66-year-old Ramon Manalo.

According to a preliminary report, lifeguards spotted bystanders calling for help after bringing to shore an unresponsive bodyboarder from the water near Marriott Waiohai Beach Club. It happened around 12 p.m.

Ocean Safety personnel administered CPR until firefighters and American Medical Response took over care.

Police said the California visitor was treated and transported to Wilcox Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending.

This story will be updated.

