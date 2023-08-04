Visitor from California dies after being pulled from waters off Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police said a man visiting from California has died after being pulled from waters off Poipu Beach on Thursday.

Officials identified the man as 66-year-old Ramon Manalo.

According to a preliminary report, lifeguards spotted bystanders calling for help after bringing to shore an unresponsive bodyboarder from the water near Marriott Waiohai Beach Club. It happened around 12 p.m.

Ocean Safety personnel administered CPR until firefighters and American Medical Response took over care.

Police said the California visitor was treated and transported to Wilcox Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.