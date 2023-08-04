Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Freeway crash leaves 2 people critically injured; town-bound traffic gridlocked

The crash happened during the busy afternoon commute.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The town-bound commute is at a standstill Thursday afternoon following a crash on the H-1.

Just before 4 p.m., officials announced all eastbound lanes were shut down by the Kaonohi Overpass. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible, and are being rerouted onto alternative routes.

Emergency Services Officials have confirmed two people, a man and a woman in their 80s, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A third person, a 23-year-old man, was listed in serious condition.

Video obtained by Hawaii News Now showed the scene of the crash moments after it happened. In the graphic video, emergency responders are seen rushing to provide aid to those involved. One of the patients was seen laying on the road in the far left lane.

After 4 p.m., traffic cameras showed police allowing drivers to pass through in just one lane of the freeway.

The multi-vehicle crash is causing a backup stretching well past Waikele and into the Kunia, Ewa areas.

To view the HNN Interactive traffic map, click here

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Hawaii Island police identify man who was mauled to death by pack of dogs in ‘horrific attack’
Sources: Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
Autopsy reveals cause of death for suspect who collapsed during Oahu home invasion
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Small but powerful Dora restrengthens into a Category 4 hurricane as it churns in eastern Pacific
Passengers in line for TSA screening at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu
Airport security line-skipping service coming to Hawaii airports, but some urge caution
Maui police are investigating a crash that killed three people in Lahaina.
MPD: Speed an apparent factor in fiery crash that killed 3 in Lahaina

Latest News

The crash happened during the busy afternoon commute.
Crash snarls eastbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway
A jury is now deliberating Hailey Dandurand’s future.
Jury deliberating sentence for woman convicted in grisly 2017 murder
Firefighters have gained the upper hand in a brush fire that put residents in Waikele on edge...
Firefighters contain raging brush fire that came close to Waikele homes
Waipio Brush Fire
Firefighters contain raging brush fire that came close to Waikele homes