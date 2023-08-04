Freeway crash leaves 2 people critically injured; town-bound traffic gridlocked

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The town-bound commute is at a standstill Thursday afternoon following a crash on the H-1.

Just before 4 p.m., officials announced all eastbound lanes were shut down by the Kaonohi Overpass. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible, and are being rerouted onto alternative routes.

Emergency Services Officials have confirmed two people, a man and a woman in their 80s, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A third person, a 23-year-old man, was listed in serious condition.

Video obtained by Hawaii News Now showed the scene of the crash moments after it happened. In the graphic video, emergency responders are seen rushing to provide aid to those involved. One of the patients was seen laying on the road in the far left lane.

After 4 p.m., traffic cameras showed police allowing drivers to pass through in just one lane of the freeway.

The multi-vehicle crash is causing a backup stretching well past Waikele and into the Kunia, Ewa areas.

