Someone turned a Maui tennis court into a pickleball court. For now, it can’t be used for either

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tennis court in Wailuku was vandalized last week to be made into a pickleball court, county officials said.

Lines were painted on the upper tennis court at the War Memorial Complex. A tarp was also installed on a fence at the court.

The vandalism has prevented sanctioned tennis tournaments from taking place over the past week, including high school athletic league competitions.

Damage is estimated to be over $1,300.

The court will remain temporarily closed for repairs.

The Department of Parks and Recreation asks that any vandalism to Maui County-owned Parks and Recreation facilities be reported to the Maui Police Department.

