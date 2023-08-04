Someone turned a Maui tennis court into a pickleball court. For now, it can’t be used for either
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tennis court in Wailuku was vandalized last week to be made into a pickleball court, county officials said.
Lines were painted on the upper tennis court at the War Memorial Complex. A tarp was also installed on a fence at the court.
The vandalism has prevented sanctioned tennis tournaments from taking place over the past week, including high school athletic league competitions.
Damage is estimated to be over $1,300.
The court will remain temporarily closed for repairs.
The Department of Parks and Recreation asks that any vandalism to Maui County-owned Parks and Recreation facilities be reported to the Maui Police Department.
