Someone turned a Maui tennis court into a pickleball court. For now, it can’t be used for either

The court at the War Memorial Complex will remain temporarily closed for repairs.
The court at the War Memorial Complex will remain temporarily closed for repairs.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tennis court in Wailuku was vandalized last week to be made into a pickleball court, county officials said.

Lines were painted on the upper tennis court at the War Memorial Complex. A tarp was also installed on a fence at the court.

The vandalism has prevented sanctioned tennis tournaments from taking place over the past week, including high school athletic league competitions.

Damage is estimated to be over $1,300.

The court will remain temporarily closed for repairs.

The Department of Parks and Recreation asks that any vandalism to Maui County-owned Parks and Recreation facilities be reported to the Maui Police Department.

