Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police say multiple people believed to be injured in Idaho school bus crash blocking major highway

Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.
Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Multiple people were believed to be injured in a school bus crash that blocked both lanes of a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the crash about 3 p.m., and first responders from several agencies were at the scene. There was limited information available, however, because the crash happened in an area that has little to no cellular service.

Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell said the crash was initially reported as a roll-over bus crash and that there were occupants on board the bus, but it wasn’t immediately clear which organization was using the bus.

The crash, roughly 50 miles north of Boise, blocked both lanes of Highway 55. The two-lane road is the state’s major north-south route, and it is frequently packed with weekend travelers headed from the Boise region to the vacation destination of McCall and popular area campsites.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in their 80s were critically injured, along with a 23-year-old man who was in...
LIVE: HPD discusses latest on double-fatal crash as authorities prep for back-to-school traffic
State lawmaker John Mizuno said this is the same area where a woman fatally stabbed her...
No longer hidden from view, homeless encampment in Kalihi draws concern
Waipio Brush Fire
Firefighters contain raging brush fire that came close to Waikele homes
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Friday.
Hurricane Dora continues to weaken as it churns west in eastern Pacific
Passengers in line for TSA screening at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu
Airport security line-skipping service coming to Hawaii airports, but some urge caution

Latest News

The U.S. economy and job market have repeatedly defied predictions of an impending recession.
US employers add still-solid 187,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips to 3.5%
The former president is facing legal challenges on multiple fronts.
Trump returns to campaign trail a day after pleading not guilty
Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to...
2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China
A brush fire and smoke near Kahului Airport on Friday have prompted the Federal Aviation...
Heavy smoke shuts down landing operations at Kahului Airport
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Jury sentencing deliberations continue in North Shore murder trial