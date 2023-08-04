No longer hidden from view, homeless encampment in Kalihi draws concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - DeCorte Neighborhood Park is hidden in the Kalihi Valley neighborhood, which means a homeless encampment there has been allowed to grow.

Now, residents say they want the city to hear their concerns about that encampment — and the people it’s attracted.

State Rep. John Mizuno said it’s the same area where a woman fatally stabbed her boyfriend in 2019.

“We’re concerned with violence, domestic violence, crime, fire hazard and other things,” said Mizuno.

“And some of the people that you know, if they do a criminal act, many times they’ll run the hillside and use that as refuge just to hide and we need to try to stop that, deter that.”

Residents agree.

“There’s a lot of homeless going on over here and there was the incident they come in they steal and then they trash the area,” said one resident.

But residents aren’t the only victims of theft.

Mario Calantoc couldn’t afford to pay for his late parents’ Kalihi home. He said he’s been living along the hillside in the encampment for five years.

“They’re like homeless. Same as us homeless but then why rob homeless against homeless?” said Calantoc. “We try to make things happen for ourselves and with them they’re just making it worse.”

Mizuno added the situation is a liability for the city, which owns the land.

They city said they’re aware of the homeless camp.

“It’s been up there for a bit of a time, but all the people aren’t the same,” said city Department of Community Services Director Anton Krucky.

“Within that, we have to take each situation in its own way and so there’s groupings of people that are up there, but there are also families that we’ve been able to house that were there.”

