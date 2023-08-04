Tributes
Multiple blazes, including 2 brush fires, keep Oahu fire crews busy

Honolulu Fire Department busy responding to fire calls(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple blazes broke out across Oahu Thursday, including two brush fires, keeping fire crews busy from the early morning and even into the overnight hours.

Dozens of emergency responders rushed to the scene of a fire around 2 a.m. Friday at the South Shore Market building.

HFD officials said they were able to put out the fire in about 20 minutes.

So far, no word on the cause or extent of damage.

Another blaze happened just hours before in the Kalihi area around 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters responded to a single-story home on Makalapua Place, off Halona Street for the two-alarm fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

Early Thursday morning, both the Honolulu Fire Department and Federal Fire Department responded to two large brush fires in the North Shore and Waikele areas.

At last check, the Waikele brush fire has been fully contained, however the North Shore fire in Paalaa is only 50% contained. All roads have been reopened.

