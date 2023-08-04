MFD investigating after large catamaran catches fire, sinks into harbor

MAALAEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after a large catamaran caught on fire and sank into a Maui harbor Thursday morning, officials said.

Fire crews and responded to the scene just before 4 a.m. at the Maalaea Boat Harbor.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the large catamaran vessel fully involved.

MFD said the Department of Land and Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

The fire was extinguished around 6:30 a.m.

Officials confirmed no one was onboard the vessel and damage is estimated at $8,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

