Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

MFD investigating after large catamaran catches fire, sinks into harbor

Damage is estimated at $8,000.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAALAEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after a large catamaran caught on fire and sank into a Maui harbor Thursday morning, officials said.

Fire crews and responded to the scene just before 4 a.m. at the Maalaea Boat Harbor.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the large catamaran vessel fully involved.

MFD said the Department of Land and Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

The fire was extinguished around 6:30 a.m.

Officials confirmed no one was onboard the vessel and damage is estimated at $8,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in their 80s were critically injured, along with a 23-year-old man who was in...
2 dead following multiple-car crash on H-1 that snarled afternoon commute
State lawmaker John Mizuno said this is the same area where a woman fatally stabbed her...
No longer hidden from view, homeless encampment in Kalihi draws concern
Waipio Brush Fire
Firefighters contain raging brush fire that came close to Waikele homes
Passengers in line for TSA screening at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu
Airport security line-skipping service coming to Hawaii airports, but some urge caution
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Friday.
Hurricane Dora continues to weaken as it churns west in eastern Pacific

Latest News

HPD says a man and a woman have died from their injuries in a crash on the H-1 involving four...
HNN News Brief (Aug. 4, 2023)
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Friday.
Hurricane Dora continues to weaken as it churns west in eastern Pacific
Honolulu Fire Department busy responding to fire calls
Multiple blazes, including 2 brush fires, keep Oahu fire crews busy
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful conditions over the weekend, gusty winds due on Monday
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 4, 2023