Maui police identify 2 among 3 victims killed in fiery Lahaina crash

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two of three victims killed in a fiery crash in Lahaina early Wednesday have been identified, Maui police said Thursday.

Authorities identified the victims as 81-year-old Lui Williams and 75-year-old Lena Williams, of Lahaina.

They were riding in a Kia Soul on Honoapiilani Highway just after 3 a.m. when a speeding Ford Escape crossed the double yellow line and hit them head-on.

The 22-year-old driver of the Ford who was also killed has yet to be identified.

This was Maui County’s ninth, 10th and 11th traffic fatalities this year compared to 13 last year.

