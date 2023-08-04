Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maui police identify 2 among 3 victims killed in fiery Lahaina crash

Maui police are investigating a crash that killed three people in Lahaina.
Maui police are investigating a crash that killed three people in Lahaina.(Maui Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:12 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two of three victims killed in a fiery crash in Lahaina early Wednesday have been identified, Maui police said Thursday.

Authorities identified the victims as 81-year-old Lui Williams and 75-year-old Lena Williams, of Lahaina.

They were riding in a Kia Soul on Honoapiilani Highway just after 3 a.m. when a speeding Ford Escape crossed the double yellow line and hit them head-on.

The 22-year-old driver of the Ford who was also killed has yet to be identified.

This was Maui County’s ninth, 10th and 11th traffic fatalities this year compared to 13 last year.

READ MORE: Speed an apparent factor in fiery crash that killed 3 in Lahaina

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in their 80s were critically injured, along with a 23-year-old man who was in...
2 dead following multiple-car crash on H-1 that snarled afternoon commute
State lawmaker John Mizuno said this is the same area where a woman fatally stabbed her...
No longer hidden from view, homeless encampment in Kalihi draws concern
Waipio Brush Fire
Firefighters contain raging brush fire that came close to Waikele homes
Passengers in line for TSA screening at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu
Airport security line-skipping service coming to Hawaii airports, but some urge caution
Hurricane Dora at 5 a.m. Friday now a Category 3
Dora weakens into Cat 3 hurricane as it churns west in eastern Pacific

Latest News

Two people in their 80s were critically injured, along with a 23-year-old man who was in...
2 dead following multiple-car crash on H-1 that snarled afternoon commute
Hurricane Dora at 5 a.m. Friday now a Category 3
Dora weakens into Cat 3 hurricane as it churns west in eastern Pacific
A crash on the H-1 near Waialae shut down multiple eastbound lanes, snarling traffic.
6 injured in multiple-car crash on H-1 near Makiki during morning commute
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise