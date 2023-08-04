Jurors begin deliberations in trial against man accused of fatally shooting wife’s lover

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury will now decide if Eric Thompson is guilty of killing the man who had an affair with his wife.

Deliberations are underway after both sides presented their closing arguments Thursday.

The prosecution says there’s no doubt Thompson killed Jon Tokuhara at his Waipahu acupuncture clinic last January.

They claim he murdered Tokuhara six months after finding out about his wife’s extramarital relationship, and say physical, surveillance, and DNA evidence links him to the scene.

‘It just didn’t make sense’: Man accused of killing his wife’s lover tells his side of the story

“Our experience teaches us that people don’t kill out of the blue,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ben Rose. “They kill when they have motive. They kill when there’s a reason and Eric Thompson had the oldest motive in the book.”

The defense maintains police only focused their investigation around Thompson without exploring other possible suspects.

“Who else knows who else was out there?” said Thompson’s attorney David Hayakawa. “The detective himself said we had leads, multiple relationships, overlapping relationships. Many of them were in relationships and many of them had children. None of that followed up on.”

Hayakawa also argues there’s no definitive DNA connection and says his client wasn’t even in the area at the time of the crime.

Thompson testified he was dumping construction materials in Waimanalo the evening Tokuhara was killed.

Deliberations will continue Friday. Thompson faces life in prison if convicted.

