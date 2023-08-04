Tributes
‘It is a nightmare’: Family says car remains in shop days after being damaged at Walmart

A Missouri family says they are without a car after a trip to a Walmart service department. (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Carter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A family in Missouri says they are without a car after they made a trip to a Walmart service department in Arkansas.

The Stanfield family said they took one of their cars in for an oil change at an area Walmart on July 26. But they left without the service and damage to their car.

“It is a nightmare what Walmart has done,” Rick Stanfield said. “I get the feeling that they just don’t care.”

According to the family, they paid for work that wasn’t completed.

“They apologized and said we drained the transmission fluid but didn’t change the oil,” Stanfield said.

The Stanfield family said they noticed that their car was damaged and Walmart promised to take care of the damages.

But the family claims they have been without a car since.

Stanfield said he is a cancer patient who has to travel to and from doctor appointments, but he has been struggling to get to those appointments.

According to the family, they submitted a claim with Walmart regarding the incident. And they were informed that their car was being towed to a dealership in Memphis to get about $460 in repairs done.

But without payment being made to the dealership, the family said they are not getting their vehicle released.

“I was almost to a point I was begging for them,” Stanfield said. “Please let us get our car.”

KAIT reports that Walmart released the following statement regarding the situation:

“We’re aware of the mistakes made during the Stanfield family oil change at our Blytheville store. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and are actively working to make this right. The process to make this right is well underway, and we will continue working directly with the Stanfield family.”

However, the family said they are running out of patience.

“We want our car,” Stanfield said. “Put a policy in place that is going to prevent this thing from happening again. I can’t imagine how many people are going through this with the service department at Walmart.”

The Stanfield family said Walmart has currently offered them a rental car while they wait for their vehicle.

On Friday, Sanfield said he received an update that Walmart paid the dealership along with a cash offer. According to the family, they are determining how to proceed as the situation has lasted over a week.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

