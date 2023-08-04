‘HNN Countdown to Kickoff’: Nanakuli set to begin first season in OIA Division I

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The reigning OIA Division II Champion Nanakuli will be vacating their title this season as the Golden Hawks will embark on a new journey.

In the face of this daunting endevour, the Hawks are ready to defend the valley in the OIA Division I.

“Biggest thing is just taking it one day at a time.” Head coach Kili Watson told Hawaii News Now. “If we’re too focused on the long run and playoffs, you know, you can trip on the things in front of you.”

It was a banner year for the Hawks in 2022. They started the year off with a loss to Maui, but Nanakuli would run the table with 10 straight wins, including a 35-21 win over Kaiser in the OIA championship.

They would eventually fall to King Kekaulike in the HHSAA semifinals, however their overall success prompted a move up to DI.

“We are going to be playing bigger opponents at a higher level, but at the end of the day, it forces us to have to step up our game.” Watson said. “We got to appreciate it, we’ve got to see it as opportunities.”

Despite some early worries, the boys feel that they deserve to be in this position, but it wont be an easy welcome as their schedule is littered with DI and Open division powers, including a late season match up with Open State Champion Kahuku.

The Hawks lost a handful of starters to graduation, but in the Back field they return one part of their three headed monster.

Running back Christian Asinsin rushed for 334 yard and 5 touchdowns last year is ready to shoulder the load.

“Since January We really been out here working, it’s a new team, new division, so we had a lot of maturing to do, a lot of work too, It’s getting better overall.” Asinsin said. “At first, we wasn’t really ready but, you can’t really take care of that, so you just take on the challenge and deal with it.”

Nanakuli opens their season on August 12th at home against Maui.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.