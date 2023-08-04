First Alert Forecast: Best Weather on the Planet expected through Sunday, gusty winds expected on Monday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will decrease tonight and Friday, then remain at moderate strength through the weekend. Shower coverage will remain limited through Friday, with the best rainfall chances over windward areas. An upper trough moving near the islands may trigger a modest increase in shower activity this weekend. Trades will increase early next week, with very gusty and dry conditions possible late Monday into Wednesday. At the very least, a Wind Advisory will be needed for Tuesday and possibly as early as late Monday.

Surf along south facing shores will ease into the weekend with mainly a combo of background south and south-southwest swell energy rolling through. A short-lived southeast swell is expected to fill in Tuesday through midweek as Dora passes far to the south.

