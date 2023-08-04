Tributes
Episode 171: As keiki head back to school, a program is teaching them to ‘Choose Aloha’

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As keiki head back to DOE schools, they can look forward to the “Choose Aloha” Program!

Dawn O’Brien spearheads the curriculum which teaches students in over 300 Hawaii schools to choose love, not hate. She is also the author of two children’s books which focuses on preventing bullying “Aloha Allova: A Sacred Secret to Save the Day” and “Aloha Always Wins!”

