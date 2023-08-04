Tributes
Landing operations at Kahului Airport return to normal after brush fire, smoke disruption

A brush fire and smoke near Kahului Airport on Friday have prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to shut down landing operations indefinitely.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:40 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire and heavy smoke near Kahului Airport on Friday temporarily suspended landings, but all operations have since returned to normal, the state Department of Transportation said.

The brush fire broke out in an area near Stable Road and Hana Highway around 11 a.m., the Maui Fire Department said.

DOT sent out a tweet around 11:20 a.m., informing the public that the Federal Aviation Administration closed landing operations due to the brush fire and smoke.

A DOT spokesman said operations were back to normal around noon.

Approximately five flights that were headed to Kahului were diverted to Honolulu, the DOT said.

MFD said the fire sparked in very light and dry brush and was fueled by strong winds.

Crews worked to contain the blaze, which burned about 30 acres.

As of noon, the blaze was about 90% contained.

This story will be updated.

