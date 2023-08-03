Tributes
Woman convicted in grisly 2017 North Shore murder to be sentenced

If the jury convicts Dandurand of murder, she would face a life sentence with a chance of parole.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A sentencing hearing is underway for Hailey Dandurand after she was convicted in the grisly 2017 North Shore murder of Telma Boinville.

A jury is now deciding whether the 26-year-old will spend the rest of her life in prison or will get a chance of parole.

The Prosecuting Attorney is seeking extended term sentencing which would make Dandurand eligible for life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dandurand was found guilty of second-degree murder, kidnapping and burglary among other charges on Tuesday.

As the unanimous verdict was read, Dandurand showed little emotion but could later be wiping tears from her cheeks. Following the conviction, the judge revoked Dandurand’s bail, ordering her to remain behind bars, where she has been since her arrest.

Her then-boyfriend Stephen Brown was also found guilty of murder, kidnapping, and burglary in the crime.

He is set to be sentenced on August 30.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

