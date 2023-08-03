Teachers reflect on wins, challenges as preparations for new school year get underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Public schools are back in session next Monday, but most teachers have already returned to the classroom this week to set their rooms up for success and welcome a new wave of students.

Amid the excitement, educators continue to face challenges like difficult working conditions, low pay and burnout.

However, the Hawaii State Teachers Union is still celebrating some recent success.

Most of Hawaii’s public school teachers will see a 5% increase in their first paycheck for the 2023-2024 school year.

HSTA voted in April to approve a contract that will bump teachers’ pay by 14% over the life of a 4-year deal.

The contract includes provisions to provide educators with more job development opportunities, improved working conditions and teacher protections.

“This is the best contract we’ve had since we started the union,” said Laverne Moore, a special education teacher at McKinley High School who has been an educator in Hawaii for more than 50 years. “This has been set up to support young teachers.”

Moore says the contract was a win but it’s still not enough, especially considering many public school teachers spend their own money to supplement school supplies and the cost of living in Hawaii remains at an all-time high.

”I have a teacher I am mentoring who is trying to get her special education, certification, and last year she spent $4,000,” added Moore.

Natasha Taketa-Kim is McKinley High’s choir and theatre director and she says the new contract brought some relief, but it’s still tough to make ends meet.

“It was a relief for sure, especially with the pandemic that hit us teachers... the rent alone here is ridiculous and just trying to make ends meet,” she said.

When asked if she has enough support and funds for the theatre program given the amount of time she puts in after school hours, Taketa-Kim says the support is there but the pay isn’t.

“If you do the math, with the hours included... I would get about $4 in return,” she said.

Teachers say the new contract doesn’t solve all the problems the state has when it comes to paying educators what they deserve but it’s a step forward.

They also say it also doesn’t attract quality new people to teach in Hawaii. HSTA says the state needs to invest more in emergency hires to keep them in Hawaii as well as permanent substitute teachers.

If you’re a teacher, learn more about the resources that can help support you in your career on the HSTA website.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.