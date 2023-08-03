Still no showers, restrooms at Hawaii Island’s popular Hapuna Beach

WAIMEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hapuna Beach State Park will not have working showers, water fountains or restrooms for at least several more months.

DLNR shut off water in October last year, after more than 40 attempts to fix leaks since 2018.

Park officials had promised the community a temporary above-ground waterline would be in place last month, but that was delayed by major design changes and bidders’ requests for extensions.

Now construction won’t likely start until October -- a year since water was shut off.

In an email update from the head of State Parks Curt Cottrell to state lawmakers last week, Cottrell wrote acquiring and shipping pipe materials to the site could cause more delays.

“Imagine if your house didn’t have water. And you’re told we’ll get to toilet flushing again next year,” said Senator Tim Richards, who represents the area. “Things happen. I get it. But nothing was communicated. And from my perspective, I don’t see anything that should have slowed this up to a point where we’re not even talking about awarding contracts until the end of September, when we were supposed to have water two months earlier.”

Thousands use Hapuna Beach each week, and it’s often ranked as one of the top beaches in the country.

But without showers and restrooms, residents say it’s getting a new distinction -- health hazard.

“There’s really no place to wash your hands. And addition, people who don’t know that the water is out come to the beach without any water, and it’s pretty hot down here,” said Waimea resident and regular Hapuna beach-goer Lynn Beittel.

“We have porta potties. And I went down a couple of times, Friday afternoon, and half of them are full. Okay. That’s the problem. We’re going into weekend,” Richards said. “Back in the 60s, they shut the beach down because of infectious hepatitis. Some of us are still old enough to remember that. And so hygiene was a big deal. And it comes with water.”

DLNR declined a request for an interview but confimed a contract is being finalized this week and a timeline will be announced.

It is also working on a new permanent waterline with a budget of about $3.8 million.

Residents say the temporary solution doesn’t have to be perfect.

“Get the emergency repair in place, get water back in the place, which buys us time as a community, so they can continue to enjoy the beach, have the facilities for hygiene,” Richards said.

