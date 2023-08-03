‘Like lab rats’: Red Hill parents rail against demand to conduct mental health exams of young kids

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After thousands of people got sick after drinking fuel contaminated water from the Red Hill fuel spills in 2021, Amanda Feindt says her daughter developed a fear of water.

Now 5, little Palmer is still traumatized, her mother says, and struggles with behavioral and skin issues.

“We are still in a place where my daughter is still crying and or fears water and the same fear with doctors as you can imagine. I will not subject my daughter to a re-trauma,” said Feindt, who is among those who have sued the federal government over the alleged long-term health impacts of the spills.

As the legal challenge continues through the court, parents like Feindt say they were blindsided by the government’s recent request to conduct mental and physical exams of plaintiffs, including young kids.

The government said the young children should be examined without their parents present.

Nastasia Freeman, also a plaintiff, is a licensed mental health counselor.

She says her 6-year-old son Dash has tremors and seizures after drinking the contaminated water.

“This isn’t about treatment at all. I think it’s so unfortunate. I’m against it. I find it to be extremely unethical,” said Freeman.

She said in her mental health profession, these types of psychological exams are typically for family court and criminal court. “We have 5, 6, 10-year olds being treated like lab rats,” said Freeman.

In court documents, a psychologist retained by the U.S. government says “independent medical examinations of minors are appropriate and necessary.”

“Minors are susceptible to persuasion from third parties — particularly their guardians,” the documents said.

“It is essential to speak with and examine the minor alone,” they added.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing at first because it seemed so excessive and unnecessary,” said Richelle Dietz, who still lives in military housing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The government says psychological examinations would not be conducted of the two plaintiffs who are 3 and 4-years-old. The parameters of the medical and mental examinations are still being debated in federal court.

