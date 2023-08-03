Police: Body recovered in waters off Puna coastline confirmed to be missing opihi picker

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The body found in waters off Puna has been confirmed to be the missing opihi picker crews were searching for on Sunday, Hawaii Island police said Thursday.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Seth Kapiliokalani Waltjen, of Hilo.

On Tuesday, an autopsy was performed on Waltjen. The forensic pathologist ruled Waltjen’s death was consistent with drowning, and ruled out foul play.

However, final autopsy results are pending toxicology testing.

Waltjen was initially reported as a missing person on Sunday morning after he failed to return from opihi picking and diving last Saturday evening.

On Sunday afternoon, divers with the Hawaii Fire Department located Waltjen’s body in waters several hundred yards offshore.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation, which is currently classified as a coroner’s inquest.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case, to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378 or email Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.

