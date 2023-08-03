Mauna Kea telescope suspends operations following attempted cyber attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Mauna Kea telescope has paused operations after an attempted cyber attack threatened its computer systems on Wednesday.

The telescope — known as the Gemini North — had its system immediately shut down following the attempted attack, The National Science Foundation said.

The telescope’s southern twin in Chile — the Gemini South — was also shut down.

The shutdown will force the suspension of astronomical observations at both telescopes. It will also affect other computer functions, including calendars and email.

Both Gemini North and South telescopes will remain closed while IT teams investigate the attack and develop a recovery plan.

Currently, there is no word on when operations will resume.

