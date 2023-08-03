Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point

Video and photos show the moments the ride stopped and workers helped guests off the train and onto the stairs roughly 200 feet in the air. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Roller coaster fans at Cedar Point were forced to evacuate from the top of a ride due to a malfunction on Monday.

Guests riding the Magnum XL-200 were forced off the ride when it broke down near the top of a hill. Video shows people climbing off the train and onto the stairs, roughly 200 feet in the air, and then make the long journey down the emergency steps.

A spokesperson for Cedar Point said the incident was part of a “standard ride stoppage” that caused the evacuation.

Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was injured.

The Magnum XL-200 was the first in the world to top 200 feet. When it opened in 1989, it was also “the fastest and steepest complete-circuit coaster in the world,” with a speed of 72 mph, the park said.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Hawaii Island police identify man who was mauled to death by pack of dogs in ‘horrific attack’
Sources: Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
Autopsy reveals cause of death for suspect who collapsed during Oahu home invasion
Hurricane Dora is seen well east of Hawaii.
Small but powerful Dora now a major Category 4 hurricane in the eastern Pacific
Maui police are investigating a crash that killed three people in Lahaina.
MPD: Speed an apparent factor in fiery crash that killed 3 in Lahaina
Passengers in line for TSA screening at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu
Airport security line-skipping service coming to Hawaii airports, but some urge caution

Latest News

Jury selection in murder trial underway
Court throws out conviction after judge says Black man ‘looks like a criminal to me’
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Small but powerful Dora now a Category 3 hurricane as it churns in the eastern Pacific
Lunchables debuts four new fresh fruit offerings in partnership with Del Monte.
Lunchables now offering packs with fresh fruit instead of candy, cookies
Trip tips as majority of travelers report issues
Trip tips as majority of travelers report issues
Trip tips as majority of travelers report issues