Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hundreds of hospitals have lost childbirth units, report says

FILE -Giving birth has become more difficult in some areas. About 300 hospitals have lost...
FILE -Giving birth has become more difficult in some areas. About 300 hospitals have lost childbirth units over the past five years.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:59 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - About 300 hospitals have shut down their childbirth units in the past five years, according to a report from the March of Dimes.

It found about 1 in 10 women who gave birth last year lived more than 30 minutes from a birthing hospital.

The report indicated more than one-third of counties in the United States are what it calls “maternity care deserts.”

The problem affects rural areas the most.

Eight counties in Texas have that designation, according to the March of Dimes. The organization said the demand for care in that state has increased since abortion restrictions took effect.

Other states with the highest rates of maternity care deserts include North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Hawaii Island police identify man who was mauled to death by pack of dogs in ‘horrific attack’
Sources: Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
Autopsy reveals cause of death for suspect who collapsed during Oahu home invasion
Maui police are investigating a crash that killed three people in Lahaina.
MPD: Speed an apparent factor in fiery crash that killed 3 in Lahaina
The barriers are intended to keep vehicles from running off the road. However, safety experts...
Expert: ‘Haunting’ Hawaii crash caught on camera underscores dangers of antiquated guardrails
Police investigating after vehicle struck bicyclist in Waimanalo.
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Waimanalo

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Man accused of scamming religious groups out of more than $32 million
In this 2023 artist illustration by Alberto Gennari, Perucetus colossus is reconstructed in its...
The heaviest animal ever may be this ancient whale found in the Peruvian desert
This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows James Phillip Barnes. The...
Florida set to execute inmate James Phillip Barnes in nurse’s 1988 hammer killing
FILE - People comfort each other as they sit and mourn at one of seventeen crosses, Feb. 15,...
The Parkland school massacre will be reenacted, with gunfire, in lawsuit against sheriff’s deputy