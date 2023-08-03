Tributes
HPD steps up efforts to clear backlog of concealed carry applications

Handgun store shelves. A handgun for sale in the store.
Handgun store shelves. A handgun for sale in the store.(Lutsenko Oleksandr | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:21 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is stepping up its efforts to clear a backlog of concealed carry applications by the end of the month.

Police Chief Joe Logan said in the past two weeks, the department has sifted through 175 of more than a thousand applications received in recent months.

In total, 409 licenses have been approved so far.

Logan said more workers have been shifted to focus solely on processing applications.

He hopes the bulk of the backlog can be cleared by the end of the month.

