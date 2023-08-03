HPD searching for suspects after bank robbed in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a robbery at a bank in Waikiki on Wednesday.

Police said it happened around 12:35 p.m. at the Bank of Hawaii’s Waikiki Center branch.

A sign posted on the bank’s door said it was temporarily closed and directed customers to visit nearby locations.

Video sent into our newsroom showed officers gathering evidence inside the bank.

HPD said it opened a first-degree robbery case and that there have been no arrests so far.

This story will be updated.

