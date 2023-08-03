‘HNN Countdown to Kickoff’: Punahou football looks to make a return to Open State Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Punahou Buff N’ Blu football team was one game shy of a State championship last year and the road to a Koa Head trophy doesn’t get easier in 2023.

The Sons of Oahu had a resurgence in 2022, going 9-2 overall with both of those losses coming at the hands of Kahuku — one of which was the Open State Championship.

Despite that loss, Punahou saw a lot of positives, but according to head coach Nate Kia, the journey starts all over again.

“All the positives that we had, those are great, but we’re just going to start at ground zero again.” Kia told Hawaii News Now. “That’s been the challenge for our team, build it back up again, it’s not a continuation, it’s not a part two, it never will be, you know, every team has its own identity.”

One of the main differences this year — quarterback — last year’s signal caller John Keawe Sagapolutele is gone to graduation, now in training camp with the University of Hawaii.

Stepping in will be trigger man Ty McCutheon who played sparingly last year, throwing for nearly 700 yards and 6 touchdowns.

“We feel like we won’t miss a beat in that sense in terms of his familiarity with the offense and the trust that the players have.” Kia said. “I mean, this is going to be his first year starting and so we’re building trust and chemistry all over again.”

“It’s still a little unfamiliar, but I’m super prepared.” McCutheon said. “I’ve been preparing for a long time, this is like the year that I’ve been praying for and I’m excited for it.”

McCutcheon adds that he’s ready to lead this team and help write their own history.

“You know, we’re a new team, there’s new guys, we got a new quarterback, so it’s going to be our year and we want to make a name for this season and our senior season.”

That sentiment is echoed by his peers.

“That kind of sour taste in your mouth really makes it hard for you.” Linebacker Blayne Shiraki said. “The off season really put us in a position to work harder and be great.”

The Buff N’ Blu begin their season on August 12th, on the road against Mililani.

