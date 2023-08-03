HART contractor punctures old gas line adding to disruptions along Dillingham Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another gas leak in Kalihi has led to the temporary closure of Dillingham Boulevard.

HNN was told a HART contractor accidentally punctured an old gas line on Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. The line got temporarily plugged until repairs can be made.

Officials briefly closed Dillingham Boulevard in both directions between Mokauea Street and Kalihi Street. The roadway has since reopened.

This gas leak comes after Hawaii Gas said a contractor hit a service line around the same area on Monday — that caused several nearby businesses to close for the day.

The recent leaks continue to add to the ongoing economic disruption on Dillingham Boulevard caused by rail work as ongoing construction has prevented left turns up and down the roadway.

