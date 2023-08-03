Tributes
Floating body recovered after seen in waters off Mokauea Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:51 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department assists in recovering a body found floating off of Mokauea Island in Kalihi, Wednesday.

HFD Officials say they received a 911 call around 4:24 p.m. for a body found floating off of Mokauea Island.

Officials say five HFD units, staffed with 17 personnel, responded to the emergency.

HFD arrived at the scene around 4:33 p.m. to investigate when officials reported finding a body floating in the water while paddling in the area, said officials.

Officials say HFD’s Rescue boat, with Honolulu Police officers onboard, retrieved the body by 5:06 p.m.

According to officials, all HFD personnel were accounted for with no injuries.

This is an ongoing story.

