First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions expected over the weekend, stronger winds due on Monday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trade winds will continue into Thursday, then trend down Thursday night into the weekend as the ridge weakens to the north. Shower coverage will remain limited into the weekend, with the best chances for light showers being overnight through the early mornings over windward and mountain locations. A modest increase in moisture is expected through the second half of the weekend. A return of drier conditions as potentially strong easterly trade winds are expected early next week.

A small, long-period southwest swell will keep surf heights elevated through Thursday, then decline into the weekend. Choppy surf will continue along east facing shores. There is potential for a near- advisory east swell generated by Hurricane Dora that could impact east facing shores early next week. Minor coastal flooding is expected in the typical vulnerable low lying coastal areas and beaches during the afternoon peak high tide through Thursday.

