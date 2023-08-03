Firefighters responding to raging brush fire in Waipio area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a raging brush fire in the Waipio area on Thursday.

Honolulu police and the Honolulu Fire Department responded the scene around 11:10 a.m. near Patsy Mink Regional Park.

HFD said Air 2 is at-scene along with 10 other units.

A portion of Lumiauau Street remains closed between Olua Place to Lumiaina Street.

Videos sent into our newsroom show a large plume of smoke spreading to nearby houses and clouding visibility on nearby roads.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

This is a a developing story. Please check back for updates.

