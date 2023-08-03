Firefighters responding to brush fire on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire on Oahu’s North Shore Thursday morning.

Honolulu police and the HFD responded to a fire call around 10 a.m. at Kamehameha Highway and Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road.

Officials said 13 HFD units, along with Federal Fire Department resources, were dispatched to this incident, including Air 1.

A portion of Kamehameha Highway remains shut down in both directions from from Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road to Weed Circle.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

