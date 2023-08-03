Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Crash on H-1 near Waialae leaves 6 injured, snarls traffic in area

A crash on the H-1 near Waialae shut down multiple eastbound lanes, snarling traffic.
A crash on the H-1 near Waialae shut down multiple eastbound lanes, snarling traffic.(Samuel Adonai)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:02 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash on the H-1 Freeway eastbound near Waialae left six people injured on Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. and involved three vehicles, officials said.

According to EMS, paramedics treated one man and five women with various injuries. They were transported to multiple hospitals.

The crash shut down multiple eastbound lanes of the freeway, snarling traffic in the area.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Hawaii Island police identify man who was mauled to death by pack of dogs in ‘horrific attack’
Sources: Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
Autopsy reveals cause of death for suspect who collapsed during Oahu home invasion
Hurricane Dora at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Small but powerful Dora now a Cat 3 hurricane as it churns in eastern Pacific
Maui police are investigating a crash that killed three people in Lahaina.
MPD: Speed an apparent factor in fiery crash that killed 3 in Lahaina
Passengers in line for TSA screening at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu
Airport security line-skipping service coming to Hawaii airports, but some urge caution

Latest News

Waipio Brush Fire
Firefighters responding to raging brush fire in Waipio area
Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in the Waikele area Thursday morning.
Firefighters responding to brush fire in Waikele area
A Hawaii Fire Department dive team searching for a missing opihi picker have recovered a male...
Police: Body recovered in waters off Puna coastline confirmed to be missing opihi picker
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
Firefighters responding to brush fire on Oahu’s North Shore