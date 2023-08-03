Crash on H-1 near Waialae leaves 6 injured, snarls traffic in area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash on the H-1 Freeway eastbound near Waialae left six people injured on Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. and involved three vehicles, officials said.

According to EMS, paramedics treated one man and five women with various injuries. They were transported to multiple hospitals.

The crash shut down multiple eastbound lanes of the freeway, snarling traffic in the area.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.