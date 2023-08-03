Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Bicyclist critically injured after he was struck by vehicle in Waimanalo

Officials said it happened around 1:10 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway near the driveway of Hawaii...
Officials said it happened around 1:10 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway near the driveway of Hawaii Pacific University’s Oceanic Institute.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:22 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a bicyclist was critically injured Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle in Waimanalo.

Officials said it happened around 1:10 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway near the driveway of Hawaii Pacific University’s Oceanic Institute.

EMS said the man in his 60s suffered multiple life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated and transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, authorities have closed Kalanianaole Highway in both directions as an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'I thought I was going to die' Atlanta family says attack in Kona was racially motivated
‘The opposite of aloha’: Family of tourists claims attack on Hawaii Island was racially-motivated
Jurors have found Hailey Dandurand guilty of murder, kidnapping and burglary in the grisly 2017...
Woman convicted in grisly 2017 murder of Telma Boinville faces life behind bars without parole
The barriers are intended to keep vehicles from running off the road. However, safety experts...
Expert: ‘Haunting’ Hawaii crash caught on camera underscores dangers of antiquated guardrails
A rally at Waimea Canyon Middle School Monday called for the removal of Principal Melissa...
Hawaii middle school principal ousted after mounting complaints over leadership
The incident happened on June 8 around 12:30 p.m., a man stole a Bose speaker from Guitar...
Suspect in blatant theft at Oahu music shop caught on camera

Latest News

Maui police are investigating a crash that killed three people in Lahaina.
MPD: Speed an apparent factor in fiery crash that killed 3 in Lahaina
File photo of police lights.
Hawaii Island police identify man who was mauled to death by pack of dogs in ‘horrific attack’
BWS crews responding repair water main break in Kakaako
8-inch water main break floods roads in Kakaako, leaving behind big mess
Three people were killed in a fiery crash on Maui early Wednesday, police said.
Maui police provide more details on triple-fatal crash in Lahaina