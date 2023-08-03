Bicyclist critically injured after he was struck by vehicle in Waimanalo
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:22 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a bicyclist was critically injured Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle in Waimanalo.
Officials said it happened around 1:10 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway near the driveway of Hawaii Pacific University’s Oceanic Institute.
EMS said the man in his 60s suffered multiple life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated and transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.
Meanwhile, authorities have closed Kalanianaole Highway in both directions as an investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
