Bicyclist critically injured after he was struck by vehicle in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a bicyclist was critically injured Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle in Waimanalo.

Officials said it happened around 1:10 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway near the driveway of Hawaii Pacific University’s Oceanic Institute.

EMS said the man in his 60s suffered multiple life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated and transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, authorities have closed Kalanianaole Highway in both directions as an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

