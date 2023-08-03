Tributes
Autopsy reveals cause of death for suspect who collapsed during Oahu home invasion

Sources: Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
By Allyson Blair
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN has confirmed what caused the death of a 31-year-old suspect during a bizarre home invasion last fall in Windward Oahu.

According to the medical examiner, Brandan Antolin died of a drug overdose. An autopsy report revealed he had toxic levels of meth in his system, which caused his heart to stop.

On Nov. 7, 2022, Honolulu police officers swarmed an Olomana neighborhood, responding to reports of an early-morning home invasion. Authorities said Antolin tried to break into at least one other home before shattering the back door of a house on Ululani Street.

On Nov. 7, 2022 officers swarmed an Olomana neighborhood responding to reports of an early morning home invasion. Brandan Antolin had allegedly tried to break into at least one other home before shattering the back door of a house on Ululani Street.(Hawaii News Now)

Neighbors described what they saw.

“He ended up picking up a chair and he eventually broke through and got into his living room,” said Matt Suzuki.

That’s where police say Antolin collapsed and died.

Law enforcement sources told HNN that the suspect had walked out of Adventist Health Castle less than a half hour before the break-in.

HNN Investigates confirms an ambulance dropped the 31-year-old off at the hospital for an evaluation after police found him acting erratically in Waimanalo earlier that morning.

According to the medical examiner, Antolin had a few cuts and scrapes on his body but there was no evidence of significant trauma.

Meanwhile, a toxicology report rfound the 31-year-old had a lethal level of meth in his blood — a total of 860 nanograms per mililiter.

“That’s off the charts. That’s a huge amount of methamphetamine,” said Gary Yabuta, executive director of Hawaii’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area .

“As a law enforcement official for 45 years, we study excited delirium,” he added.

“And basically someone on meth in a violent psychotic state pretty much just redlines. And when they try to detain somebody like this many times they expire.”

According to the state Department of Health, between 2018 and 2022 there were more than 1,200 fatal drug overdoses in Hawaii.

Officials determined meth was a contributing cause in more than 750 of those deaths.

“It’s still our no. 1 drug threat in Hawaii,” said Yabuta.

If you’re struggling with drugs and would like to be connected with treatment, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

It’s free, confidential and available seven days a week.

