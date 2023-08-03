Authorities seek suspects caught on camera stealing from Waipahu clothing store
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for two men caught on video stealing from a Waipahu clothing store on Monday.
The men were in the store just before 11:30 a.m.
Footage captured the two men stealing over $1,000 in merchandise.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
