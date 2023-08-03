Authorities seek suspects caught on camera stealing from Waipahu clothing store

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for two men caught on video stealing from a Waipahu clothing store on Monday.

The men were in the store just before 11:30 a.m.

Footage captured the two men stealing over $1,000 in merchandise.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

