Authorities seek suspects caught on camera stealing from Waipahu clothing store

Video captured at Rasta Headquarters
Video captured at Rasta Headquarters(HNN)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for two men caught on video stealing from a Waipahu clothing store on Monday.

The men were in the store just before 11:30 a.m.

Footage captured the two men stealing over $1,000 in merchandise.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

