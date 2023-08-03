Airport security line-skipping service coming to Hawaii airports, but some urge caution

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A faster way to get through airport security is coming to Hawaii, but consumer advocates say it’s not for everyone — and requires some research.

The high-tech security company called “CLEAR” has made a deal with the state Department of Transportation to serve Honolulu and Maui airports.

The problem: HNN Investigates found that CLEAR has consumer complaints from across the country and a poor ranking by the Better Business Bureau.

At 53 airports across the country, CLEAR representatives — called “ambassadors” — approach travelers facing long security lines and offer to help them jump the line. They pitch a 60-day free trial followed by an automatic $189 annual charge to travelers’ credit cards.

That sales tactic concerns the Better Business Bureau, according to New York BBB CEO Claire Rosenzweig. “Consumers are confused,” Rosenzweig told Hawaii News Now. “They’re signing up in the heat of the moment. They’re not understanding the fine print.

“They’re not understanding how their data is being handled or how they can get it back.”

CLEAR screens its customers after scanning facial biometrics and identity documents into their database, which enables them to check in at a kiosk, have their identity and flight information quickly confirmed, and be escorted to the front of the regular or TSA Pre-check lines.

CLEAR said the data is secure and not sold or rented to any other entity.

Complaints against CLEAR are referred to the New York BBB because the company is headquartered in Manhattan. The organization has compiled 247 complaints nationwide over the last three years and 117 this year alone. It’s BBB Rating is D-minus.

This complaint is typical of what angry consumers post:

“A very aggressive representative at the airport said that I was getting a free trial. I even asked her point blank if there would be a charge and she said no. CLEAR is responsible for this very bad, fraudulent, unscrupulous business behavior and I want a refund.”

Rosenzweig said choosing a service like CLEAR requires some research.

“As a savvy consumer, you want to take a step back and go, ‘this might be something I want. But I need to learn more about it first.’ And you can’t do that while you’re waiting online,” she said.

Rosenzweig said consumers should also compare CLEAR’s $189 annual cost to TSA Pre-check, which is harder to sign up for, but only costs around $17 a year ($85 for five years).

In Honolulu, while hundreds are in regular security screening, TSA Pre-check can be wide open.

CLEAR users who also have TSA Pre-check can avoid both those lines.

At HNL recently, an airport courtesy agent who was directing people through the security lines said he is often asked whether CLEAR is available at the airport.

Hawaii Director of Transportation Ed Sniffen said there is a demand for the service, which he uses himself at mainland airports. “We hear from our users that it’s a service they’d like to use here in Hawaii so we want to bring it in,” Sniffen said.

Sniffen predicts CLEAR will be more popular with frequent business flyers. He said he will ask CLEAR about the complaints and agrees travelers should be cautious about what they sign up for.

The department agreed to let CLEAR set up 36 Pods in Honolulu and 12 on Maui.

CLEAR will pay between $50,000 to $60,000 a year in lease rent plus 10% of the fees paid by Hawaii residents who sign up.

Sniffen points out that the initial deal is a revocable permit.

“If there’s any complaints, we follow up on them to see what our partners are doing as part of our businesses,” Sniffen said. “We can see what the operation looks like; see how it runs and if it looks good, we give them a lease.”

The company, which is TSA-approved and is seeking to serve more airports, declined an interview with HNN, but said in email responses that its ambassadors follow strict guidelines.

“We’re proud that 91.3% of people decide to keep their CLEAR Plus membership after signing up... We believe that’s a reflection of the passion people have for the CLEAR brand and the service we provide,” the company said.

The state Land Board approved CLEAR’s permit last week, clearing the way for the company to install its hardware in Honolulu and Maui. The company said it will hire about 100 people and told the state it expects to be in place by the end of the year.

