Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spills on highway

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, Ark. (Gray News) – Officials in Arkansas had to deal with a sticky situation on the roads Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted photos of a truck carrying nacho cheese that had spilled all over Interstate 30 West near Prescott.

The spill caused a portion of the highway to close while officials figured out how to clear the cans of cheese.

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)

“Taco Tuesday, anyone?” the department said in the tweet.

According to authorities, the highway was reopened later that evening.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'I thought I was going to die' Atlanta family says attack in Kona was racially motivated
‘The opposite of aloha’: Family of tourists claims attack on Hawaii Island was racially-motivated
Jurors have found Hailey Dandurand guilty of murder, kidnapping and burglary in the grisly 2017...
Woman convicted in grisly 2017 murder of Telma Boinville faces life behind bars without parole
The barriers are intended to keep vehicles from running off the road. However, safety experts...
Expert: ‘Haunting’ Hawaii crash caught on camera underscores dangers of antiquated guardrails
A rally at Waimea Canyon Middle School Monday called for the removal of Principal Melissa...
Hawaii middle school principal ousted after mounting complaints over leadership
The incident happened on June 8 around 12:30 p.m., a man stole a Bose speaker from Guitar...
Suspect in blatant theft at Oahu music shop caught on camera

Latest News

From their research ship stationed above the ocean’s surface, scientists are able to see the...
PODCAST: In the Pacific’s depths, they found animals thought extinct since before the dinosaurs
FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump...
Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
Maui dog adopted after 396 days at humane society
Good boy! After 396-day shelter stay, ‘Lilo’ the poi dog finds a forever home
'I thought I was going to die' Atlanta family says attack in Kona was racially motivated
‘The opposite of aloha’: Family of tourists claims attack on Hawaii Island was racially-motivated